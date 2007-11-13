Los mejores en Tecnologías de la Información y Telecomunicaciones de América Latina
Frost & Sullivan reveló quiénes son -a su juicio- "los mejores en la industria de Tecnologías de la Información y las Telecomunicaciones de América Latina". La consultora hizo público el listado el pasado jueves en su 2007 Latin America Information and Communication Technologies Awards Banquet, realizado en San Pablo, Brasil.
Los ganadores fueron:
Service Providers:
IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year: IBM
Corporate Service Provider of the Year: Telefonica
Network Security Service Provider of the Year: ETEK
Broadband Service Provider of the Year: ETB
Internet Content Service Provider of the Year: Terra
Contact Center Service Provider of the Year: Sykes
Mobile Service Provider of the Year: Entel PCS
Best Convergence Strategy of the Year: Net
Vendors:
Next Generation Network Vendor of the Year: Huawei
Converged Communications Vendor of the Year: Cisco
Contact Center Applications Vendor of the Year: Avaya
Enterprise Network Security Vendor of the Year: Cisco
Smart Card Manufacturer of the Year: Gemalto
Best Small & Medium Sized Business Strategy of the Year: Avaya
Best of the Best:
ICT Service Provider of the Year: Net
ICT Vendor of the Year: Cisco
Technology Application Company of the Year: Visa
Latin America Based ICT Company of the Year: Oi
Industry Regulator of the Year: Subtel
CEO of the Year: Francisco Valim / Net Serviços
